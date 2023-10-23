Horizontal Tuning: Instruction, Chat, and What Else?

So far, LLMs have been fine-tuned in two specific ways other than generic next-token completion.

Instruction-tuned models are specialized in answering questions or commands. “Write me a story” or “What is the capital of France?”. Chat-tuned models are specialized in dialogue between (usually human and AI) entities. Think of all the conversational agents (ChatGPT, etc.). For example, you can ask a chat-tuned model to summarize a document, but an instruction-tuned model will probably do a better job. However, chat-tuned models can usually hold a more coherent conversation and have been used to power many different applications like answering questions, tutoring, and customer support.

But what’s beyond instruction-tuning and chat-tuning? Are there similar horizontal applications of tuning that would make sense for LLMs? That is, beyond fine-tuning for specific tasks, can we come up with better formats to query LLMs? I don’t know, but my intuition says yes. It might entail a small structure that lives over the input and compiles down to some intermediate representation (why ChatML is so interesting). Some ideas: