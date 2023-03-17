There are over 24 public LLMs from 8 providers (OpenAI, Google, Meta, AI21, EleutherAI, Anthropic, Bloom, Salesforce, and more) for developers to choose from. You can train one from scratch with only public data and still get good results (see LLaMA).

Developers can switch out a model with a single line of code. In addition, new models are incorporated across libraries as soon as they are released.

There are still trade-offs between latency, cost, size, data, and more (choosing the suitable model). But the data is in:

Foundational models are commodities.

And yet, foundational models by themselves are not enough.