Why Model Evaluation is Difficult

Model evaluation is still more art than science. New models claim to have superior performance every week. Practitioners have their own favorite models. Researchers continue to develop frameworks, only to have unique use cases break them.

Evaluation tests don’t reflect real-world usage. It’s difficult to build a high-quality test set that covers a seemingly endless number of use cases with natural language. Many use cases are found daily and aren’t reflected in the evaluation set. What metrics matter? How do you measure things like model “creativity”? Overfitting. A problem with every model (even the ones that aren’t “machine learning”). LLMs consume trillions of tokens, some of which might include parts of the test set in some form. It’s expensive. It’s expensive to build and evaluate test datasets (especially ones graded by other LLMs).

Some more specific methods and where they fall short: