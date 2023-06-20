The LLaMA Ecosystem

Meta’s LLaMA is one of the most popular families of large language models. Its non-commercial license and easy-to-obtain weights made it one of the most used open-source models in academia and beyond. A look at the ecosystem that’s developed:

Fine-tuned offshoots

Replicated, but under a permissive license — RedPajama, OpenLLaMA, OpenAlpaca,

Instruction-following model — Alpaca

Chatbot Model — Vicuna, Koala, Orca

More training data for different languages — Chinese-LLaMA-Alpaca

Quantization of LLaMA — GPTQ-for-LLaMA

Fine-tune on consumer hardware (with LoRA) — Alpaca-lora

Training data from other LLMs — WizardLM

“Uncensored” training data — WizardLM-Uncensored

Tools to run LLaMA