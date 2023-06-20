Matt Rickard

The LLaMA Ecosystem

Jun 20, 2023

Meta’s LLaMA is one of the most popular families of large language models. Its non-commercial license and easy-to-obtain weights made it one of the most used open-source models in academia and beyond. A look at the ecosystem that’s developed:

Fine-tuned offshoots

Tools to run LLaMA

  • llama.cpp — port of LLaMA in pure C/C++
  • dalai — a command line tool that makes it easy to run llama locally
  • chat.matt-rickard.com — WebGPU accelerated Vicuna in the browser
Daily posts on startups, engineering, and AI