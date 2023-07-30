On Compounding

The first rule of compounding is to never interrupt it unnecessarily. — Charlie Munger
Compounding is a fundamental principle of the universe. It’s not just about finance.
- Compounding is most effective when you focus on what won’t change — information or things with a long half-life.
- Compounding is Lindy, which makes it a real moat. Hard, but not impossible, to copy high year-over-year growth for one year.
- Growth is valued at a premium in all environments.
- Consistently undervalued. Not intuitive, no matter how much you understand the power of compounding. We remember losses more than gains (Loss aversion, Tversky and Kahneman).
- A result of this is that we overestimate what we can achieve in the short run and underestimate what we can achieve in the long run (Amara’s law)
- Happens slowly, then all at once.