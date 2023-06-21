Mixture of Experts: Is GPT-4 Just Eight Smaller Models?

In a recent interview, George Hotz claimed that GPT-4 is just an eight-way mixture model of 220B parameters. It could be a Mixture of Experts (MoE) model. That estimates GPT-4 at about 1.2 trillion parameters (8 x 220 billion).

Models often reuse the same parameters for all inputs. But Mixture of Experts models uses different parameters based on the example. You end up with a sparsely activated ensemble.

Routing multiple models isn’t easy. There’s overhead in communication between the models and routing between them. Switch Transformers (by researchers at Google), a gating network (typically a neural network), produces a sparse distribution over the available experts. It might only choose the top-k highest-scoring experts, or softmax gating, which encourages the network to select only a few experts.

Getting the balance right is still tricky — ensuring that specific experts aren’t chosen too often.

Some other interesting facts and implications: