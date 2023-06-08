LLMs For Software Portability

Gaming has historically been a second-class experience on macOS. Most games target DirectX 12 APIs and run best on Windows, and as a result, most gamers bought PCs. With Apple’s Game Porting Toolkit that supports DirectX 12, more games will be playable on powerful M1 and M2-based laptops. The moat is eroding with software portability.

It’s not just gaming — Apple had strategically used portability before with Rosetta, which made the transition from x86_64 on Intel to arm64 on Apple Silicon seamless. Microsoft supports Linux binaries through an embedded Linux kernel in WSL 2.

AI doesn’t power any of these portability layers directly. But the task is something that AI-powered coding assistants excel at — given multiple specifications (e.g., Apple’s Metal, Vulkan, and DirectX 12), build a compatibility layer between them. This process is long and complex and potentially requires a lot of continued maintenance (the APIs might even intentionally diverge). But in the end, it is testable and specification-driven. There might need to be creative solutions, but the problem space is constrained.

Some other compatibility layers that might be interesting to build with the assistance of AI: