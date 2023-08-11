Unix was initially developed with the R&D budget of AT&T at Bell Labs. Originally it was freely licensed as a trade secret to any institution or company that asked (AT&T was wrapped up in antitrust about entering the computer business itself). Over time, Bell Labs began to sell Unix as proprietary software.

New projects emerged, like Tannebaum’s MINIX and Torvalds’ Linux (the latter having a permissive license).

Llama was developed with the R&D budget of Meta. Like Unix, it was first generally accessible to the academic community. Now, it’s more permissively licensed for commercial use (although there are still restrictions).

Is Llama Unix? If so, then what will be the Linux of Llama? A fully permissive license and truly open-source development (maybe with its own BDFL — Benevolent Dictator for Life).

Some interesting analogies to think through: