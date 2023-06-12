OpenAI and Microsoft have been crowned as the winners of the generative AI wave. Google is seen as having made severe missteps. Pundits say that incumbents will accrue all the value. There are no moats for startups. But ChatGPT is only 7 months old. Incumbent AI features are working, but we don’t know the counterfactual. New models are being trained and deployed. Open-source models aren’t as good but are catching up or have exceeded proprietary ones in different dimensions (developer tooling, ecosystem, etc.).

It’s too early to call winners in AI.

What could change?