

During the Renaissance, scientists and thinkers often compiled journals filled with formulas, quotes, ideas, letters, poems, and more. They were organized by topic rather than chronologically. Usually, they were used as a personal database for indexing and remembering knowledge.

John Locke wrote a “Method for Common-place Book”. Some of the main takeaways:

Organized by topics rather than chronologically

A method to index content to make it easily accessible.

An adaptable system that allowed entries to expand and new ones to be added.

Commonplace books should not only be used for recording useful knowledge, but also synthesizing it.

Famous examples: