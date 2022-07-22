The process of writing "good" commit messages is sacrosanct to some developers. A quick search will pop up dozens of articles on "How to Write Good Commit Messages." Proper style? Formatting. Imperative voice. Capitalization. Hard wraps.

Commit messages don't matter.

Commit messages are probably one of the worst places for documentation and a common source of bikeshedding.

Adding in information about what files have changed doesn't make sense – this information is more easily stored by looking at the diff (or indexed by file with blame ).

Information about why and how often have better homes. There's the code review history, the bug tracker, the code comments, and the actual documentation. All of which are probably better places for real knowledge to be stored.

Your commit message essays will probably be lost or munged anyway – squashed, merge committed, or rebased.

I'll give the Commit Message Writers one break. If you are using the message metadata to trigger some event-driven workflow, automatically close a bug or reference some object outside git. Sure, migrations will be painful, but if your metadata is that valuable, you'll figure out a way to migrate it.